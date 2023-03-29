EQS-NVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

1. Details of issuer HelloFresh SE

Prinzenstraße 89

10969 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 29 March 2023

3. New total number of voting rights: 172204713



