EQS-NVR: home24 SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Home24 SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

home24 SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



07.10.2022 / 11:39 CET/CEST

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer home24 SE

Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3

10249 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 07 Oct 2022

3. New total number of voting rights: 33575964



