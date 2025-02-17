EQS-NVR: HomeToGo SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.02.2025 22:00:04

HomeToGo SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

HomeToGo SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.02.2025 / 22:00 CET/CEST
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)  
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 17 Feb 2025

3. New total number of voting rights:
180,263,982
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0

Language: English
