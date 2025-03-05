EQS-NVR: INDUS Holding AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: INDUS Holding AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

INDUS Holding AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



05.03.2025 / 15:47 CET/CEST

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG



1. Details of issuer INDUS Holding AG

Kölner Straße 32

51429 Bergisch Gladbach

Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 05 March 2025

3. New total number of voting rights: 25,800,000

number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0

