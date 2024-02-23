23.02.2024 17:10:55

EQS-NVR: learnd SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: learnd SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
learnd SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.02.2024 / 17:10 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
learnd SE
5, Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 23 Feb 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:
26,269,884
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


23.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: learnd SE
5, Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://learnd.co.uk/

 
End of News EQS News Service

1844373  23.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1844373&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu learnd SE Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten