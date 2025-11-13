learnd Aktie
WKN DE: A3CS4Z / ISIN: LU2358378979
|
13.11.2025 15:41:13
EQS-NVR: learnd SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: learnd SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
13.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|learnd SE
|9, rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|https://learnd.co.uk/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2229554 13.11.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu learnd SE Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
13.11.25
|EQS-NVR: learnd SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
13.11.25
|EQS-NVR: learnd SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
09.10.25
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Herr Gisbert Rühl, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09.10.25
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Herr Gisbert Rühl, buy (EQS Group)
|
01.10.25