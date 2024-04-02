02.04.2024 15:30:03

EQS-NVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.3.2024
  Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)  

3. New total number of voting rights:
37716423
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0

