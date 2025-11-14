EQS-NVR: Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Nagarro SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



14.11.2025 / 08:57 CET/CEST

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG



1. Details of issuer Nagarro SE

Baierbrunner Straße 15

81379 München

Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 14 Nov 2025

3. New total number of voting rights: 12922297

number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0



