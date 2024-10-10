10.10.2024 13:16:59

EQS-NVR: Pentixapharm Holding AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Pentixapharm Holding AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.10.2024 / 13:16 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Pentixapharm Holding AG
Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
13125 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 08 Oct 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:
24795477
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


10.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Pentixapharm Holding AG
Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.pentixapharm.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

2006209  10.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2006209&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pentixapharm Holding AG Unitarymehr Nachrichten