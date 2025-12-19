EQS-NVR: pferdewetten.de AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: pferdewetten.de AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

19.12.2025 / 10:51 CET/CEST

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG



1. Details of issuer pferdewetten.de AG

Kaistr. 4

40221 Dusseldorf

Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 18 Dec 2025

3. New total number of voting rights: 9.277.881

number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0



