17.02.2026 11:35:23

EQS-NVR: q.beyond AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: q.beyond AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
q.beyond AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.02.2026 / 11:35 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
q.beyond AG
Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
50829 Cologne
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 17 Feb 2026

3. New total number of voting rights:
24.915.897
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


17.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: q.beyond AG
Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
50829 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.qbeyond.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2277504  17.02.2026 CET/CEST

