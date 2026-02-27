Rheinmetall Aktie

Rheinmetall

WKN: 703000 / ISIN: DE0007030009

27.02.2026 10:07:53

EQS-NVR: Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.02.2026 / 10:07 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 26.02.2026
  Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
46.516.641
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


27.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2282324  27.02.2026 CET/CEST

