Rheinmetall Aktie
WKN: 703000 / ISIN: DE0007030009
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30.06.2026 10:29:43
EQS-NVR: Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
30.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rheinmetall AG
|Rheinmetall Platz 1
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rheinmetall.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2356182 30.06.2026 CET/CEST
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