Rheinmetall Aktie
WKN: 703000 / ISIN: DE0007030009
|
16.07.2026 15:38:23
EQS-NVR: Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
16.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rheinmetall AG
|Rheinmetall Platz 1
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rheinmetall.com
|LEI Code:
|5299001OU9CSE29O6S05
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2367048 16.07.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rheinmetall AG
|
16.07.26
|Rheinmetall und Space Norway vereinbaren Weltraumkooperation- so reagieren die Rüstungsaktien von TKMS, RENK & Co. (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.26
|EQS-NVR: Rheinmetall AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
16.07.26
|EQS-NVR: Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
16.07.26
|Aufschläge in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 steigt zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.26
|Rüstungsbranche im Umbruch: Rheinmetall forciert autonome Systeme - Aktien von HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS schwächeln (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 gibt mittags nach (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: DAX gibt nach (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.26
|Gute Stimmung in Europa: STOXX 50 am Mittwochmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)