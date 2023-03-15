15.03.2023 14:09:23

EQS-NVR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.03.2023 / 14:09 CET/CEST
Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 15.03.2023
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
743.841.217


Language: English
