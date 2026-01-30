SFC Energy Aktie

SFC Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 756857 / ISIN: DE0007568578

30.01.2026 09:00:03

EQS-NVR: SFC Energy AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: SFC Energy AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
SFC Energy AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.01.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal-Nord
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) zum Ende Januar 2026 / at the end of January 2026
  Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
17.397.975
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


30.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal-Nord
Germany
Internet: www.sfc.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2260712  30.01.2026 CET/CEST

