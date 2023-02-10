|
10.02.2023 17:32:04
EQS-NVR: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
10.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1557659 10.02.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Analysen
|10.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|06.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|06.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|06.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|20.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|20.01.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|09.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|62,68
|-0,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen sind zurück: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.