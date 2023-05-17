EQS-NVR: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Total Voting Rights Announcement

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



17.05.2023 / 11:46 CET/CEST

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

Erik de Rodeweg 11-13

5975 WD Sevenum

Netherlands

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 16.05.2023 X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 16 May 2023

3. New total number of voting rights: 20203286



