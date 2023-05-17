17.05.2023 11:46:18

EQS-NVR: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 16.05.2023
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 16 May 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
20203286


Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

 
