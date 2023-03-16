EQS-NVR: Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.03.2023 13:51:58

Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.03.2023
Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 16 March 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
799309712


Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

 
