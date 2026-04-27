Softing Aktie

Softing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 517800 / ISIN: DE0005178008

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27.04.2026 12:19:34

EQS-NVR: Softing AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Softing AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Softing AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.04.2026 / 12:19 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Softing AG
Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
85540 Haar
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 26 Apr 2026

3. New total number of voting rights:
10918469
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


27.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Softing AG
Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
85540 Haar
Germany
Internet: www.softing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2315712  27.04.2026 CET/CEST

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