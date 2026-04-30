STRABAG Aktie
WKN: STR / ISIN: AT000000STR1
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30.04.2026 10:58:23
EQS-NVR: STRABAG SE: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: STRABAG SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Announcement pursuant to Section 135 para 1 Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG 2018)
STRABAG SE: Reduction of share capital and the number of voting rights through the cancellation of 221,982 treasury shares
ISIN: AT000000STR1
Pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG 2018), STRABAG SE hereby notifies that at the end of April 2026, the total number of voting rights amounts to 118,000,000 voting rights. At the end of April 2026, the share capital of the Company amounts to EUR 118,000,000.00 and is divided into 117,999,997 ordinary bearer shares and three registered shares (nos. 1, 2 and 3). The pro rata amount of the share capital per share is EUR 1.00.
These changes are due to the reduction of the share capital in the amount of EUR 221,982.00 through cancellation of 221,982 treasury shares of STRABAG SE.
30.04.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRABAG SE
|Donau-City-Straße 9
|1220 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.strabag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2317278 30.04.2026 CET/CEST
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