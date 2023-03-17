17.03.2023 12:00:04

EQS-NVR: SUSE S.A.: Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: SUSE S.A. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
SUSE S.A.: Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

17.03.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PUBLICATION OF REGULATED INFORMATION

17.03.2023

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 15 March 2023, its issued share capital consists of 169,971,098 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share.

Total number of voting rights: 169,971,098

Company Information

Company:  SUSE S.A., société anonyme

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816

11-13 Boulevard de la Foire

L-1528 Luxembourg

LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403

ISIN: LU2333210958

CSSF Ref Number: E3665

Internet: www.suse.com

Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer

E-mail:  andrew.mcdonald@suse.com

Phone:  +44 7764 471872

 

Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)
 		 SUSE S.A.  (E3665)
 
Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
 		 /
 
Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
 		 169,971,098
Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights
 		 169,971,098
Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights
(exercisable voting rights) (optional)
 		 169,971,098
Origin of the change
 		 Share capital increase
 
Date when the change occurred
 		 15 March 2023

 

In the previous notification:

The total number of shares was:
 		 169,430,390
The total number of voting rights was:
 		 169,430,390
The total number of exercisable voting rights was: 169,430,390

 


17.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SUSE S.A.
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
1528 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

 
End of News EQS News Service

1584995  17.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1584995&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SUSE S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SUSE S.A.mehr Analysen

17.03.23 SUSE Buy Deutsche Bank AG
17.03.23 SUSE Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.03.23 SUSE Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.03.23 SUSE Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.02.23 SUSE Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SUSE S.A. 17,27 -4,00% SUSE S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verlieren letztendlich -- Wall Street klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erholen sich zum Wochenschluss
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Auch der DAX bewegte sich schlussendlich auf negativem Terrain. Die Wall Street bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag zulegen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen