tonies Aktie
WKN DE: A3CM2W / ISIN: LU2333563281
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13.05.2026 07:30:28
EQS-NVR: tonies | Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
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EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: tonies SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
ANNEX B
i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate.
ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349.
iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.
13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tonies SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2324278 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
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