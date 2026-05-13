tonies Aktie

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WKN DE: A3CM2W / ISIN: LU2333563281

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13.05.2026 07:30:28

EQS-NVR: tonies | Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: tonies SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
tonies | Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

13.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ANNEX B

1.        Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting
  rights are attachedi (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)
    tonies SE (E00003658)
2.   Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
    Arendt & Medernach
3.   Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
    126.847.586
4.   Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii
    126.847.586
5.   Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)
    116.250.577
6.   Origin of the changeiii
    Transfer of 1.849.830 class A shares held in treasury on 7 May 2026
   
7.   Date when the change occurred 07/05/2026
8.   In the previous notification (optional)
    - the total number of shares was of
    the total number of voting rights was of
  the total number of exercisable voting
 rights was of

 

i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate.

ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349.

iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.


13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: tonies SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

 
End of News EQS News Service

2324278  13.05.2026 CET/CEST

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