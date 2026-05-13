EQS-NVR: tonies | Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: tonies SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

tonies | Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers



13.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ANNEX B 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting

rights are attachedi (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF) tonies SE (E00003658) 2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer) Arendt & Medernach 3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer 126.847.586 4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii 126.847.586 5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional) 116.250.577 6. Origin of the changeiii Transfer of 1.849.830 class A shares held in treasury on 7 May 2026 7. Date when the change occurred 07/05/2026 8. In the previous notification (optional) - the total number of shares was of the total number of voting rights was of

the total number of exercisable voting

rights was of i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate. ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349. iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.

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