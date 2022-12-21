21.12.2022 15:23:28

EQS-NVR: Uniper SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Uniper SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.12.2022 / 15:23 CET/CEST
Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 21 Dec 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:
5071842353


Language: English
