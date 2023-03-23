EQS-NVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Varta AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

VARTA AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



23.03.2023 / 14:37 CET/CEST

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer VARTA AG

VARTA-Platz 1

73479 Ellwangen

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 23 March 2023

3. New total number of voting rights: 42.641.686



