VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Aktie
WKN DE: A0JL9W / ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6
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29.05.2026 14:06:23
EQS-NVR: Verbio SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Verbio SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
29.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Verbio SE
|Thura Mark 18
|06780 Zörbig
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2335368 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
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14:06
|EQS-NVR: Verbio SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
14:06
|EQS-NVR: Verbio SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
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