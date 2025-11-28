Vonovia Aktie
WKN DE: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
|
28.11.2025 09:00:13
EQS-NVR: Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Vonovia SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
28.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vonovia.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2236772 28.11.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vonovia SEmehr Nachrichten
|
28.11.25
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: LUS-DAX beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Börse Frankfurt: DAX schlussendlich freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel: LUS-DAX notiert nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: DAX verbucht am Nachmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|EQS-NVR: Vonovia SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
28.11.25
|EQS-NVR: Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
26.11.25
|DAX 40-Wert Vonovia SE-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Vonovia SE von vor 5 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|Dienstagshandel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)