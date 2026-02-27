EQS-NVR: Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Vonovia SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG



1. Details of issuer Vonovia SE

Universitätsstraße 133

44803 Bochum

Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) zum Ende Februar 2026 / at the end of February 2026 Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 848261274

number of multiple voting rights thereof: 848261274



