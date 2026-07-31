Vonovia Aktie
WKN DE: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
|
31.07.2026 12:00:03
EQS-NVR: Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Vonovia SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
31.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vonovia.de
|LEI Code:
|5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2375332 31.07.2026 CET/CEST
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