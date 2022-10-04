EQS-NVR: Your Family Entertainment AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.10.2022 11:37:37

Your Family Entertainment AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.10.2022 / 11:37 CET/CEST
Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Your Family Entertainment AG
Türkenstraße 87
80799 München
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 04 Oct 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:
14276500


Language: English
Company: Your Family Entertainment AG
Türkenstraße 87
80799 München
Germany
Internet: www.yfe.tv

 
