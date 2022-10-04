EQS-NVR: Your Family Entertainment AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Your Family Entertainment AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Your Family Entertainment AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



04.10.2022 / 11:37 CET/CEST

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Your Family Entertainment AG

Türkenstraße 87

80799 München

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 04 Oct 2022

3. New total number of voting rights: 14276500



