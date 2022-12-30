EQS-NVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.12.2022 15:20:59

Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.12.2022 / 15:20 CET/CEST
Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) Stand zum 30.12.2022
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
263.531.672


Language: English
