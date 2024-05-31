|
31.05.2024 14:28:17
EQS-NVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
31.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1915635 31.05.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zalandomehr Nachrichten
|
31.05.24
|EQS-NVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
31.05.24
|EQS-NVR: Zalando SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
31.05.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: DAX mittags in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
31.05.24
|Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX gibt zum Start des Freitagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
31.05.24
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: DAX zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.24
|DAX-Handel aktuell: DAX schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.24
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: LUS-DAX schlussendlich mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.24
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: DAX verliert (finanzen.at)