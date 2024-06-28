|
28.06.2024 15:00:04
EQS-NVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
28.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1935829 28.06.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zalandomehr Nachrichten
|
28.06.24
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: DAX bewegt sich zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|EQS-NVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
28.06.24
|EQS-NVR: Zalando SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
28.06.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: LUS-DAX zum Handelsstart im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: DAX-Börsianer greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: Anleger lassen DAX zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|LUS-DAX-Handel aktuell: LUS-DAX schlussendlich auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Freundlicher Handel: DAX freundlich (finanzen.at)