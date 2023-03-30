30.03.2023 16:45:04

EQS-PVR: aap Implantate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: aap Implantate AG
Street: Lorenzweg 5
Postal code: 12099
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 39120001TRQTQ01LPP57

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
X Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ratio Capital Management B.V.
City of registered office, country: Amsterdam, Netherlands

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Stichting Bewaarder Ratio Capital Partners

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 March 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 8.33 % 0,00 % 8.33 % 8954953
Previous notification 14.99 % 0,00 % 14.99 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3H2101 0 746342 0,00 % 8.33 %
Total 746342 8.33 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0,00 %
    Total 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0,00 %
      Total 0 0,00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Collective investment undertaking. The shares with voting rights attached to them are owned by Stichting Bewaarder Ratio Capital Partners on behalf of the participants in the fund. Ratio Capital Management B.V. is the manager of the fund. Ratio Capital Management B.V. can exercise the voting rights of the issuer. 

Date
29 March 2023


Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.aap.de

 
