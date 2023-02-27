EQS-PVR: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.02.2023 / 17:58 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|ABOUT YOU Holding SE
|Street:
|Domstraße 10
|Postal code:
|20095
|City:
|Hamburg
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|894500DKEE3GY8870322
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold at a subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Prof. Dr. Michael Otto
Date of birth: 12 Apr 1943
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|Otto (GmbH & Co KG)
GFH Gesellschaft für Handelsbeteiligungen m.b.H.
Aktieselskabet af 12.6.2018
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|64.74 %
|6.13 %
|64.74 %
|186153487
|Previous notification
|63.91 %
|8.52 %
|64.21 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A3CNK42
|822350
|119690059
|0.44 %
|64.30 %
|Total
|120512409
|64.74 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Preferential purchase right
|n/a
|n/a
|Physical
|11404699
|6.13 %
|
|
|
|Total
|11404699
|6.13 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|-Prof. Dr. Michael Otto
| %
| %
| %
|-Michael Otto Stiftung
| %
| %
| %
|-ATLAS Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft m.b.H.
| %
| %
| %
|-Kommanditgesellschaft ATLAS Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft m.b.H. & Co.
| %
| %
| %
|-Delta Beteiligung (Handel) G.m.b.H.
| %
| %
| %
|-Kommanditgesellschaft Delta Beteiligungsgesellschaft m.b.H. & Co.
| %
| %
| %
|-OTTO Aktiengesellschaft für Beteiligungen
| %
| %
| %
|-Verwaltungsgesellschaft Otto mbH
| %
| %
| %
|-Otto (GmbH & Co KG)
|64.30 %
|6.13 %
|64.30 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Based on voting trust agreements, Otto (GmbH & Co KG) is entitled to all respective voting rights from shares of the issuer held by GFH Gesellschaft für Handelsbeteiligungen m.b.H. and Aktieselskabet af 12.6.2018. Due to the aggregation prohibition, the instrument from 7.b.2 is not included in either of the totals in items 6 and 8.
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ABOUT YOU Holding SE
|
|Domstraße 10
|
|20095 Hamburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.aboutyou.de
|
