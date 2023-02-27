EQS-PVR: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ABOUT YOU Holding SE

ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.02.2023 / 17:58 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: ABOUT YOU Holding SE Street: Domstraße 10 Postal code: 20095 City: Hamburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 894500DKEE3GY8870322

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold at a subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Prof. Dr. Michael Otto

Date of birth: 12 Apr 1943

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Otto (GmbH & Co KG)

GFH Gesellschaft für Handelsbeteiligungen m.b.H.

Aktieselskabet af 12.6.2018



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 23 Feb 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 64.74 % 6.13 % 64.74 % 186153487 Previous notification 63.91 % 8.52 % 64.21 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A3CNK42 822350 119690059 0.44 % 64.30 % Total 120512409 64.74 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Preferential purchase right n/a n/a Physical 11404699 6.13 % Total 11404699 6.13 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Prof. Dr. Michael Otto % % % -Michael Otto Stiftung % % % -ATLAS Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft m.b.H. % % % -Kommanditgesellschaft ATLAS Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft m.b.H. & Co. % % % -Delta Beteiligung (Handel) G.m.b.H. % % % -Kommanditgesellschaft Delta Beteiligungsgesellschaft m.b.H. & Co. % % % -OTTO Aktiengesellschaft für Beteiligungen % % % -Verwaltungsgesellschaft Otto mbH % % % -Otto (GmbH & Co KG) 64.30 % 6.13 % 64.30 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Based on voting trust agreements, Otto (GmbH & Co KG) is entitled to all respective voting rights from shares of the issuer held by GFH Gesellschaft für Handelsbeteiligungen m.b.H. and Aktieselskabet af 12.6.2018. Due to the aggregation prohibition, the instrument from 7.b.2 is not included in either of the totals in items 6 and 8.

Date

27 Feb 2023

