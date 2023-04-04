Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 18:15:10

EQS-PVR: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.04.2023 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
Street: Domstraße 10
Postal code: 20095
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 894500DKEE3GY8870322

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold at a subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Prof. Dr. Michael Otto
Date of birth: 12 Apr 1943

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Otto (GmbH & Co KG)
GFH Gesellschaft für Handelsbeteiligungen m.b.H.
Aktieselskabet af 12.6.2018

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
03 Apr 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 64.74 % 6.13 % 64.74 % 186153487
Previous notification 64.74 % 6.13 % 64.74 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3CNK42 822350 119690059 0.44 % 64.30 %
Total 120512409 64.74 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Preferential purchase right n/a n/a Physical 11404699 6.13 %
      Total 11404699 6.13 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Prof. Dr. Michael Otto % % %
-Michael Otto Stiftung % % %
-ATLAS Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft m.b.H. % % %
-Kommanditgesellschaft ATLAS Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft m.b.H. & Co. % % %
-OTTO Aktiengesellschaft für Beteiligungen % % %
-Verwaltungsgesellschaft Otto mbH % % %
-Otto (GmbH & Co KG) 64.30 % 6.13 % 64.30 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Based on voting trust agreements, Otto (GmbH & Co KG) is entitled to all respective voting rights from shares of the issuer held by GFH Gesellschaft für Handelsbeteiligungen m.b.H. and Aktieselskabet af 12.6.2018. Due to the aggregation prohibition, the instrument from 7.b.2 is not included in either of the totals in items 6 and 8.  

Date
04 Apr 2023


04.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
Domstraße 10
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1601259  04.04.2023 CET/CEST

