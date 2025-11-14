EQS-PVR: Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Accentro Real Estate AG

Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



14.11.2025 / 15:03 CET/CEST

The investment serves the long-term implementation of strategic objectives and the generation of trading profits.

Faros Point does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.

Faros Point supports the Supervisory Board in the long term in promoting an entrepreneurial approach. As a significant shareholder of Accentro Real Estate AG, Faros Point seeks appropriate representation on the Supervisory Board.

Faros Point supports the improvement of Accentro Real Estate AG's capital efficiency in the sense of long-term value-oriented corporate management. Faros Point currently does not intend to make any significant changes to Accentro Real Estate AG's capital structure, in particular the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

The preceding acquisition of voting rights by Faros Point was made using own funds in the form of equity. Faros Point Credit Opportunities Feeder Fund ICAV, Dublin, Ireland informed us on November 12, 2025 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from October 24, 2025 , as follows:

