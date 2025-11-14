Accentro Real Estate Aktie

Accentro Real Estate für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40ZVK / ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
14.11.2025 15:03:24

EQS-PVR: Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Accentro Real Estate AG
Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.11.2025 / 15:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Faros Point Credit Opportunities Feeder Fund ICAV, Dublin, Ireland informed us on November 12, 2025 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from October 24, 2025 , as follows:
  • The investment serves the long-term implementation of strategic objectives and the generation of trading profits.
  • Faros Point does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.
  • Faros Point supports the Supervisory Board in the long term in promoting an entrepreneurial approach. As a significant shareholder of Accentro Real Estate AG, Faros Point seeks appropriate representation on the Supervisory Board.
  • Faros Point supports the improvement of Accentro Real Estate AG's capital efficiency in the sense of long-term value-oriented corporate management. Faros Point currently does not intend to make any significant changes to Accentro Real Estate AG's capital structure, in particular the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.
  • The preceding acquisition of voting rights by Faros Point was made using own funds in the form of equity.

14.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.accentro.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

2230276  14.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Accentro Real Estate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten