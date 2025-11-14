EQS-PVR: Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Accentro Real Estate AG

Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



14.11.2025 / 15:49 CET/CEST

The investment serves to implement our strategic objectives.

We do not plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by other means.

We do not intend to (but reserve the right to) exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of the issuer’s administrative, managing and supervisory bodies.

We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company’s capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between equity and debt and the dividend policy.

Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital. System 2 Master Fund Limited, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands informed us on November 12, 2025 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from October 24, 2025 , as follows:

