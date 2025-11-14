Accentro Real Estate Aktie

14.11.2025 15:49:53

EQS-PVR: Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Accentro Real Estate AG
Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.11.2025 / 15:49 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

System 2 Master Fund Limited, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands informed us on November 12, 2025 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from October 24, 2025 , as follows:
  • The investment serves to implement our strategic objectives.
  • We do not plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by other means.
  • We do not intend to (but reserve the right to) exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of the issuer’s administrative, managing and supervisory bodies.
  • We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company’s capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between equity and debt and the dividend policy.
  • Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital.

14.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.accentro.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

2230322  14.11.2025 CET/CEST

