Accentro Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZVK / ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3
19.11.2025 10:24:23
EQS-PVR: Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Accentro Real Estate AG
Mr Lord Michael Hintze, United Kingdom informed us on November 18, 2025 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from October 24, 2025 , as follows:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Kantstr. 44/45
|10625 Berlin
|Germany
|www.accentro.ag
