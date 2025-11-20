EQS-PVR: Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Accentro Real Estate AG

Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



20.11.2025 / 18:48 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The investment serves to achieve long-term strategic objectives.

Pearlstone Alternative does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.

Pearlstone Alternative supports the role of the Supervisory Board in maximizing value for all stakeholders. As a significant shareholder of Accentro Real Estate AG, Pearlstone Alternative seeks appropriate representation on the Supervisory Board.

Pearlstone Alternative currently does not intend to make any significant changes to Accentro Real Estate AG's capital structure, in particular the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

The preceding acquisition of voting rights by Pearlstone Alternative is financed 100% with equity capital. Mrs Ivelina Green (UBO of Pearlstone Alternative (UK) LLP, investment manager of Pearlstone Alternative Master Fund SCSp SICAV RAIF and Jefferies Strategic Investments LLC) informed us on November 20, 2025, pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10 % or a higher threshold from October 24, 2025, as follows:

