EQS-PVR: Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Accentro Real Estate AG

Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



28.01.2026 / 14:16 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Accentro Real Estate AG Street: Kantstr. 44/45 Postal code: 10625 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200VKLY50XNAFCM46

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Dilution due to capital increase

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Natig Ganiyev

Date of birth: 09 Jan 1981

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 24 Oct 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.92 % 0.00 % 2.92 % 284299 Previous notification 83.10 % 0.00 % 83.10 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A40ZVK3 0 8312 0.00 % 2.92 % Total 8312 2.92 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Natig Ganiyev % % % Newton Investment Limited % % % Brookline Capital GP Limited % % % Brookline Capital Limited Partnership % % % Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. % % % - % % % Natig Ganiyev % % % Newton Investment Limited % % % Brookline Capital GP Limited % % % Brookline Capital Limited Partnership % % % Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. II % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

This voting rights notification was submitted by BaFin by way of self-administration pursuant to Section 6 (14) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG).

Date

28 Jan 2026

