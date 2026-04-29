EQS-PVR: Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Accentro Real Estate AG
Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
29.04.2026 / 15:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Street:
|Kantstr. 44/45
|Postal code:
|10625
|City:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|391200VKLY50XNAFCM46
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Faros Point Credit Opportunities Feeder Fund ICAV
City of registered office, country: Dublin, Ireland
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|Faros Point Credit Opportunities Limited
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|8.68 %
|0.00 %
|8.68 %
|284299
|Previous notification
|15.72 %
|0.00 %
|15.72 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A40ZWH7
|0
|24682
|0.00 %
|8.68 %
|DE000A40ZVK3
|0
|0
|0.00 %
|0.00 %
|Total
|24682
|8.68 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Faros Point Credit Opportunities Feeder Fund ICAV
| %
| %
| %
|Faros Point Credit Opportunities Fund ICAV
| %
| %
| %
|Faros Point Credit Opportunities Limited
|8.68 %
| %
|8.68 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Under Section 3, Faros Point Credit Opportunities Feeder Fund ICAV is an Irish collective asset-management vehicle established under the Irish collective asset-management vehicles Act 2015. Under section 7.a., ISIN DE000A40ZWH7 refers to shares that were issued in a capital increase and are not listed and therefore carry a different ISIN from the listed shares (DE000A40ZVK3).
Date
29.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|
|Kantstr. 44/45
|
|10625 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2318134 29.04.2026 CET/CEST