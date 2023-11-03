03.11.2023 16:52:01

EQS-PVR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.11.2023 / 16:52 CET/CEST
We have been informed about the following substantial holdings notification that has been published on the website of the AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets).
 

- Date of transaction: 03 Nov 2023

- Person obliged to notify: C. Oschmann

- Issuing institution: Ad Pepper Media International N.V.

- Registration Chamber of Commerce: 27182121

- Place of residence: Amsterdam


Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel 2,100,790 2,100,790 Reëel Reëel Rechtstreeks  

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly
potential
Kapitaalbelang 9.06 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 9.06 % 0.00 %
Stemrecht 9.06 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 9.06 % 0.00 %

Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com

 
