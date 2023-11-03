EQS-PVR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ad pepper media International N.V.

ad pepper media International N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



03.11.2023 / 16:52 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





We have been informed about the following substantial holdings notification that has been published on the website of the AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets). - Date of transaction: 03 Nov 2023 - Person obliged to notify: C. Oschmann - Issuing institution: Ad Pepper Media International N.V. - Registration Chamber of Commerce: 27182121 - Place of residence: Amsterdam

Distribution in numbers Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Gewoon aandeel 2,100,790 2,100,790 Reëel Reëel Rechtstreeks Distribution in percentages Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly

potential Kapitaalbelang 9.06 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 9.06 % 0.00 % Stemrecht 9.06 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 9.06 % 0.00 %

03.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

