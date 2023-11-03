|
03.11.2023 16:50:10
EQS-PVR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ad pepper media International N.V.
We have been informed about the following substantial holdings notification that has been published on the website of the AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets).
- Date of transaction: 03 Nov 2023
- Person obliged to notify: M. Oschmann
- Issuing institution: Ad Pepper Media International N.V.
- Registration Chamber of Commerce: 27182121
- Place of residence: Amsterdam
Distribution in percentages
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 150 C
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
