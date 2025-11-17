ad pepper media International Aktie
EQS-PVR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ad pepper media International N.V.
We have been informed about the following substantial holdings notification that has been published on the website of the AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets).
- Date of transaction: 10 Nov 2025
- Person obliged to notify: C.O. Oschmann
- Issuing institution: Ad Pepper Media International N.V.
- Registration Chamber of Commerce: 27182121
- Place of residence: Amsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Distribution in percentages
17.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 146
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|www.adpeppergroup.com
2230570 17.11.2025 CET/CEST
