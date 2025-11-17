ad pepper media International Aktie

WKN: 940883 / ISIN: NL0000238145

17.11.2025 09:10:53

EQS-PVR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ad pepper media International N.V.
ad pepper media International N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.11.2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

We have been informed about the following substantial holdings notification that has been published on the website of the AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets).
 

- Date of transaction: 10 Nov 2025

- Person obliged to notify: C.O. Oschmann

- Issuing institution: Ad Pepper Media International N.V.

- Registration Chamber of Commerce: 27182121

- Place of residence: Amsterdam
 

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel 0,00 0,00 Reëel Reëel Middellijk
(KELMAR Telefonbuchverlag GmbH)		 Fysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel 0,00 0,00 Reëel Reëel Middellijk
(Adolf Christ Verlag GmbH & Co. KG)		 Fysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel 0,00 0,00 Reëel Reëel Middellijk
(KELSTA Telefonbuchverlag GmbH)		 Fysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel 1.115.931,00 1.115.931,00 Reëel Reëel Middellijk
(Euro Serve Media GmbH)		 Fysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel 0,00 0,00 Reëel Reëel Middellijk
(Josef Keller GmbH & Co. Verlags-KG)		 Fysieke levering

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly
potential
Kapitaalbelang 4,38 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 4,38 % 0,00 %
Stemrecht 4,38 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 4,38 % 0,00 %

17.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 146
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2230570  17.11.2025 CET/CEST

