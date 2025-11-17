EQS-PVR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ad pepper media International N.V.

ad pepper media International N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



17.11.2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST

We have been informed about the following substantial holdings notification that has been published on the website of the AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets). - Date of transaction: 10 Nov 2025 - Person obliged to notify: C.O. Oschmann - Issuing institution: Ad Pepper Media International N.V. - Registration Chamber of Commerce: 27182121 - Place of residence: Amsterdam

Distribution in numbers Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Gewoon aandeel 0,00 0,00 Reëel Reëel Middellijk

(KELMAR Telefonbuchverlag GmbH) Fysieke levering Gewoon aandeel 0,00 0,00 Reëel Reëel Middellijk

(Adolf Christ Verlag GmbH & Co. KG) Fysieke levering Gewoon aandeel 0,00 0,00 Reëel Reëel Middellijk

(KELSTA Telefonbuchverlag GmbH) Fysieke levering Gewoon aandeel 1.115.931,00 1.115.931,00 Reëel Reëel Middellijk

(Euro Serve Media GmbH) Fysieke levering Gewoon aandeel 0,00 0,00 Reëel Reëel Middellijk

(Josef Keller GmbH & Co. Verlags-KG) Fysieke levering Distribution in percentages Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly

potential Kapitaalbelang 4,38 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 4,38 % 0,00 % Stemrecht 4,38 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 4,38 % 0,00 %

