|
09.10.2024 09:15:03
EQS-PVR: adesso SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: adesso SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
09.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adesso SE
|Adessoplatz 1
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adesso-group.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2004565 09.10.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu adesso SEmehr Nachrichten
|
09:15
|EQS-PVR: adesso SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
09:15
|EQS-PVR: adesso SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
03.10.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: SDAX beendet den Donnerstagshandel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.24
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX bewegt sich zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.24
|XETRA-Handel SDAX notiert schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: SDAX verbucht zum Start des Mittwochshandels Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu adesso SEmehr Analysen
|03.09.24
|adesso Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.08.24
|adesso Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.08.24
|adesso Hold
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|06.08.24
|adesso Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.08.24
|adesso Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.09.24
|adesso Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.08.24
|adesso Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.08.24
|adesso Hold
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|06.08.24
|adesso Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.08.24
|adesso Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.08.24
|adesso Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.08.24
|adesso Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.08.24
|adesso Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.07.24
|adesso Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|14.05.24
|adesso Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.09.24
|adesso Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.24
|adesso Hold
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|adesso SE
|71,80
|1,13%