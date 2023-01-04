EQS-PVR: adidas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Trident Merger LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Trident Merger LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Amethyst Intermediate LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Aperio Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Aperio Group, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Life Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock UK Holdco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Fund Managers Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
| %
| %
| %
|iShares (DE) I Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: