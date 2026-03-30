EQS-PVR: adidas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: adidas AG
adidas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.03.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|adidas AG
|Street:
|Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
|Postal code:
|91074
|City:
|Herzogenaurach
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Two changes: (1) Change of election of settlement of derivatives and (2) amendment of the trust deed, conferring control over the trust to Mr Nassef Sawiris.
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Nassef Sawiris
Date of birth: 19 Jan 1961
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.34 %
|0.86 %
|4.20 %
|180000000
|Previous notification
|0 %
|0 %
|0 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A1EWWW0
|0
|6009413
|0.00 %
|3.34 %
|Total
|6009413
|3.34 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|OTC European Put
|Range 22-may-26 to 19-jun-26
|
|Cash
|635970
|0.35 %
|OTC European Call
|Range 5-aug-26 15-dec-26
|
|Cash
|916518
|0.51 %
|
|
|
|Total
|1552488
|0.86 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Nassef Sawiris
| %
| %
| %
|NNS Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited
|3.34 %
| %
| %
|NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Notification triggered by the change of election of settlement of derivatives to cash settlement and amendments to the trust deed pertaining to NNS Jersey Trust, as result of which Nassef Sawiris obtained control over the NNS Jersey Trust. Consequently, voting rights attributable to Elian Corporate Trustee (Cayman) Limited as trustee of NNS Jersey Trust shall also be attributable to Nassef Sawiris
Date
30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adidas AG
|
|Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
|
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adidas-group.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2300656 30.03.2026 CET/CEST