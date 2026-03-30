EQS-PVR: adidas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: adidas AG

adidas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



30.03.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: adidas AG Street: Adi-Dassler-Straße 1 Postal code: 91074 City: Herzogenaurach

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Two changes: (1) Change of election of settlement of derivatives and (2) amendment of the trust deed, conferring control over the trust to Mr Nassef Sawiris.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Nassef Sawiris

Date of birth: 19 Jan 1961

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 25 March 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.34 % 0.86 % 4.20 % 180000000 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1EWWW0 0 6009413 0.00 % 3.34 % Total 6009413 3.34 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % OTC European Put Range 22-may-26 to 19-jun-26 Cash 635970 0.35 % OTC European Call Range 5-aug-26 15-dec-26 Cash 916518 0.51 % Total 1552488 0.86 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Nassef Sawiris % % % NNS Ltd % % % NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited 3.34 % % % NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Notification triggered by the change of election of settlement of derivatives to cash settlement and amendments to the trust deed pertaining to NNS Jersey Trust, as result of which Nassef Sawiris obtained control over the NNS Jersey Trust. Consequently, voting rights attributable to Elian Corporate Trustee (Cayman) Limited as trustee of NNS Jersey Trust shall also be attributable to Nassef Sawiris

Date

30 March 2026

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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