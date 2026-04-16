EQS-PVR: Adtran Networks SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Adtran Networks SE
Adtran Networks SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
16.04.2026 / 20:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Adtran Networks SE
|Street:
|Märzenquelle 1-3
|Postal code:
|98617
|City:
|Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299001QZNN0TKI9J120
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|4.77 %
|0.04 %
|4.81 %
|52054500
|Previous notification
|5.45 %
|0.03 %
|5.48 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005103006
|0
|2481573
|0.00 %
|4.77 %
|Total
|2481573
|4.77 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall shares lent out
|n/a
|n/a
|19665
|0.04 %
|
|
|Total
|19665
|0.04 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Swap
|09/03/2027
|09/03/2027
|Cash
|80
|0 %
|
|
|
|Total
|80
|0.00015368508 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
| %
| %
| %
|JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
|4.76 %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
| %
| %
| %
|JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
16.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Networks SE
|
|Märzenquelle 1-3
|
|98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adva.com, www.adtran.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2310106 16.04.2026 CET/CEST