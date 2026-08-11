EQS-PVR: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



11.08.2026 / 16:44 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, 11 August 2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 133 No. 1 BörseG 2018) First name Name/Surname City Country RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN AG Vienna Austria RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft m.b.H. Vienna Austria “LAREDO” Beteiligungs GmbH Vienna Austria “ALMARA” Holding GmbH Vienna Austria LEIPNIK-LUNDENBURGER INVEST Beteiligungs Aktiengesellschaft Vienna Austria Marchfelder Zuckerfabriken Gesellschaft m.b.H. Vienna Austria Zucker-Beteiligungsgesellschaft m.b.H. Vienna Austria Süddeutsche Zuckerrübenverwertungs-Genossenschaft eG Ochsenfurt Germany Südzucker AG Mannheim Germany AGRANA Zucker, Stärke und Frucht Holding AG Vienna Austria 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 6 August 2026 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

78.34 %

1.28 %

79.62 %

62 488 976 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

78.34 %

1.28 %

79.62 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT000AGRANA3 48 955 088 78.34 % SUBTOTAL A 48 955 088 78.34 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Call-Option n.a. as from 23 August 2017 800 000 1.28 % SUBTOTAL B.1 800 000 1.28 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft m.b.H. 0.24 % 0.24 % 2 RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN AG 1 79.87 % 79.87 % 3 “LAREDO” Beteiligungs GmbH 1 4 LEIPNIK-LUNDENBURGER INVEST Beteiligungs Aktiengesellschaft 3 5 Marchfelder Zuckerfabriken Gesellschaft m.b.H. 4 6 “ALMARA” Holding GmbH 1 7 Zucker-Beteiligungsgesellschaft m.b.H. 5,6 8 Süddeutsche Zuckerrübenverwertungs-Genossenschaft eG 9 Südzucker AG 8 2.74 % 2.74 % 10 AGRANA Zucker, Stärke und Frucht Holding AG 9 78.34 % 1.28 % 79.62 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Further comments: 1. This Major holdings notification is issued in connection with the execution of a demerger and transfer agreement between RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft m.b.H. (RHO) and RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN AG (RLB NÖ-W AG) on 6 August 2026, according to which, in accordance with Sec. 21 GenSpaltG, amongst other things, RHO’s shareholdings shall be transferred to RLB NÖ-W AG. The demerger and transfer are subject to conditions precedent. Upon the effectiveness of the demerger, RLB NÖ-W AG will acquire the AGRANA shares held directly by RHO and RHO’s shareholdings in 'ALMARA' Holding GmbH (ALMARA) and 'LAREDO' Beteiligungs GmbH (LAREDO), and will become a party to the syndicate agreement (point 10.6.). 2. The demerger and transfer agreement establishes a financial instrument of RLB NÖ-W AG and, thus, an interest in voting rights of RLB NÖ-W AG pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 and No. 2 BörseG 2018 totaling 49,907,088 (79.87 %), meaning that the thresholds of 4 % to 75 % are crossed. Of this interest in voting rights, 0.24 % relates to the AGRANA shares held by RHO and 79.62 % to the voting rights held by AGRANA Zucker, Stärke und Frucht Holding AG (ABH) (see points 10.3. and 10.6.). 3. AGRANA Zucker, Stärke und Frucht Holding AG (ABH) holds (as previously) 48,955,088 shares, corresponding to an interest in voting rights of 78.34 % (Sec. 130 para. 1 BörseG 2018), and a call option to purchase 800,000 AGRANA shares from Südzucker (7.B.1.), corresponding to a relevant interest in voting rights of 1.28 % (Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018). ABH’s total relevant interest in voting rights corresponds to 79.62 %. 4. Südzucker holds (as previously) 1,713,716 shares, corresponding to a relevant interest in voting rights of 2.74 % from directly held shares (Sec. 130 para. 1 BörseG 2018), whereby these shares are not attributed under the shareholders’ agreement (point 10.6.). This also includes the 800,000 shares (1.28 %) for the acquisition of which Südzucker has granted ABH a call option (10.3.). 5. The voting rights held by Südzucker and ABH are to be attributed to Südzucker through the shareholding in ABH and as a party to the shareholders’ agreement (point 10.6.) (Sec. 133 No. 1 and No. 4 BörseG 2018), and to Süddeutsche Zuckerrübenverwertungs-Genossenschaft eG through its shareholding in Südzucker (Sec. 133 No. 4 BörseG 2018). The total relevant interest in voting rights corresponds to 82.36 % (Sec. 130, 131 BörseG 2018). The call option (point 10.3.) relates to AGRANA shares directly held by Südzucker. The shares subject to the call option are therefore double-counted in the total relevant interest in voting rights of 82.36 %. The ‘adjusted’ total interest in voting rights is 81.08 %. 6. There is a shareholders’ agreement between Südzucker and Zucker-Beteiligungsgesellschaft m.b.H. (ZBG). As direct and indirect shareholders of ZBG, RHO and the companies controlled directly and indirectly by RHO, ALMARA, Marchfelder Zuckerfabriken Gesellschaft m.b.H. (MZ) and LEIPNIK-LUNDENBURGER INVEST Beteiligungs Aktiengesellschaft (LLI), have entered into the shareholders’ agreement. RHO’s total relevant interest in voting rights amounts to 79.87 % (attributed and direct shares, see 8. above); the voting rights of ABH (point 10.3.) are attributed in each case (Sec. 133 No. 1, No. 4 BörseG 2018). Vienna, 11 August 2026

11.08.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News